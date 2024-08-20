Man sent to prison over dead bull

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Figtree-based First Sibanda is in trouble after he was found cooking beef from a dead bull.The 33-year-old man is facing a stock theft charge and he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded him in custody to September 2.The state alleged on August 2, Sibanda told his employer that her white bull was missing.Two days later Sibanda found the missing bull already dead and took the meat without informing his employer.On August 6 the employer found Sibanda cooking beef and quizzed him on where he got the meat and he told her that he took if from the dead bull.The employer was not happy with Sibanda's actions and he filed a police report leading to his arrest.