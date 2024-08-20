Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Man sent to prison over dead bull

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Figtree-based First Sibanda is in trouble after he was found cooking beef from a dead bull.

The 33-year-old man is facing a stock theft charge and he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware remanded him in custody to September 2.

The state alleged on August 2, Sibanda told his employer that her white bull was missing.

Two days later Sibanda found the missing bull already dead and took the meat without informing his employer.

On August 6 the employer found Sibanda cooking beef and quizzed him on where he got the meat and he told her that he took if from the dead bull.

The employer was not happy with Sibanda's actions and he filed a police report leading to his arrest.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

9 hrs ago | 724 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 474 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secures stadium in Uganda

9 hrs ago | 625 Views

Kumalo appointed as new chairperson

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabweans sue SA authorities over harassment

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

CCC activists seek ConCourt referral

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Road rehabilitation should spread to other Zimbabwe cities

9 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Welshman Mabhena Complex now ready for occupation

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Commission exposes Harare land scam

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chiwenga, Miss Universe rescue Epworth

10 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Man breaks in deputy head's office loots office equipment

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

EXPOSED: Plot to finish off Nelson Chamisa unmasked

20 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Do Zimbabwe judges really read? A critique of Justice Happious Zhou's handling of the Marconati Case

21 hrs ago | 767 Views

Tackling the alcohol and substance abuse challenge in Cowdray Park

21 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwean student seeks funding for Aerospace Engineering studies in UK

22 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

23 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

23 hrs ago | 10498 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

23 hrs ago | 1170 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

24 hrs ago | 4105 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

24 hrs ago | 809 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

24 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

20 Aug 2024 at 15:13hrs | 3609 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

20 Aug 2024 at 15:12hrs | 477 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

20 Aug 2024 at 15:06hrs | 1006 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

20 Aug 2024 at 15:01hrs | 322 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

20 Aug 2024 at 14:35hrs | 298 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

20 Aug 2024 at 12:59hrs | 817 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

20 Aug 2024 at 11:09hrs | 472 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

20 Aug 2024 at 10:59hrs | 743 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

20 Aug 2024 at 10:59hrs | 373 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

20 Aug 2024 at 10:55hrs | 876 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

20 Aug 2024 at 10:47hrs | 418 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

20 Aug 2024 at 10:46hrs | 1634 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

20 Aug 2024 at 10:46hrs | 120 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

20 Aug 2024 at 10:45hrs | 622 Views