Man jailed for breaking neighbour's rib over cellphone

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 26-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man has been jailed after he broke his neighbour's left ribs on cell phone theft allegations.Evans Moyo was sentenced to two years in jail by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday.Nembaware suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on August 12 the convict and his accomplice Felix Maseko stormed at Lovemore Ngwenya's homestead and accused him of stealing a mobile phone.They searched for the phone in his house but could not find it and they became violent.They assaulted him with open hands and boots before leaving him writhing in pain.