Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Man jailed for breaking neighbour's rib over cellphone

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 26-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man has been jailed after he broke his neighbour's left ribs on cell phone theft allegations.

Evans Moyo was sentenced to two years in jail by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday.

Nembaware suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on August 12 the convict and his accomplice Felix Maseko stormed at Lovemore Ngwenya's homestead and accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

They searched for the phone in his house but could not find it and they became violent.

They assaulted him with open hands and boots before leaving him writhing in pain.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Innscor vs Rutendo Matinyarare takedown order judgement

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu rot in jail

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Shona man charged with murder after Ndebele woman stabbed to death in UK

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

When dark babies are not good enough! Thank you Andile: what an article!

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man jailed for stealing 28 goats

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Time for Progressive People to Unite

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

It's a puppet show at townhouse

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mafume reshuffle committees

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Ex-hubby stoned in a love triangle

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Brothers fight over mother's estate

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabweans invade neighbouring countries' hospitals

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ugandan released after spending 3 weeks in detention

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Normal to above normal rains expected in Zimbabwe for 2024/2025

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bulawayo explores suburban aquifers to beat water shortages

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Senior citizen bashes daughter-in-law

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chiyangwa denies grabbing land, cites four court rulings

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Building a formidable business amid economic downturns

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

On the Money: How Old Mutual is empowering Zimbabwe's farmers

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man commits suicide over poverty

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Wadyajena gets luxury vehicles, trucks back

10 hrs ago | 727 Views

ZANU PF DCC Chairman robbed for empty promises

22 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Six sex workers kill client over $5

22 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to China

28 Aug 2024 at 17:51hrs | 1782 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean-born comedian makes Simon Cowell and Americans cry from LAUGHTER!

28 Aug 2024 at 16:41hrs | 1347 Views

Freeboy was given freebies to lie, says Chamisa ally

28 Aug 2024 at 16:28hrs | 1522 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

28 Aug 2024 at 15:56hrs | 751 Views

Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

28 Aug 2024 at 15:45hrs | 1632 Views

Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

28 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 633 Views

Stunner assaults daughter's friend

28 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 951 Views

Mozambique's Frelimo launches political campaign in Zimbabwe

28 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 707 Views

Bulawayo sees surge in building investments

28 Aug 2024 at 15:28hrs | 2454 Views

Woman exploits OneMoney technical glitch, steals ZiG130k

28 Aug 2024 at 15:25hrs | 439 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 8 fault resolved

28 Aug 2024 at 15:24hrs | 381 Views

Police officer forges complainant's signature

28 Aug 2024 at 15:23hrs | 525 Views

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor defects to Zanu-PF

28 Aug 2024 at 15:13hrs | 401 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings encounter another setback

28 Aug 2024 at 15:10hrs | 371 Views

War veterans reject calls to extend Mnangagwa's Presidency

28 Aug 2024 at 15:09hrs | 922 Views

Rand manipulators must be held accountable by Parliament

28 Aug 2024 at 14:33hrs | 479 Views

Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

28 Aug 2024 at 13:52hrs | 630 Views

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

28 Aug 2024 at 13:31hrs | 400 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

28 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 661 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

28 Aug 2024 at 13:25hrs | 893 Views

Billiat returns

28 Aug 2024 at 13:19hrs | 425 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

28 Aug 2024 at 13:00hrs | 1236 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

28 Aug 2024 at 12:57hrs | 333 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

28 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 2402 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

28 Aug 2024 at 12:33hrs | 1475 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

28 Aug 2024 at 11:46hrs | 626 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

28 Aug 2024 at 10:53hrs | 1699 Views