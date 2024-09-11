Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 36-YEAR-OLD Plumtree vendor who allegedly killed his neighbour's donkey after it ate his vegetables, biscuits and jiggies has been arrested.Simolo Ncube appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on August 21 Ncube left his table unattended and went to a nearby bar to buy beer.When he left, the now-dead donkey came and ate his goods.He became angry and struck the donkey with a wooden log.The donkey died three days later and the owner Joburg Ncube tried to confront the accused but was threatened with death.The matter continues on September 17.