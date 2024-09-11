Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Villagers in Madlambuzi pounced heavily on a 19-year-old boy who raped an 85-year-old grandmother during the night.Lebuhang Sibanda was arrested by an angry mob who tracked his footprints after the rape.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Sibanda appeared before Arafat Kozanai.Sibanda was not asked to plead to the charge but was remanded in custody to September 16.The state alleged on September 4 Sibanda stormed at the complainant's house during the night and found her sleeping.He knocked the door and told the grandmother to open the door since he had a message for her.Sibanda pushed the door and it opened.Upon gaining entry he threatened to kill the grandmother before closing her mouth with a cloth.He raped her twice without protection before varnishing in the dark.After the rape, the grandmother went next door and told her neighbours who managed track his footsteps and effected citizen arrest on him.