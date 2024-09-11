Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Villagers in Madlambuzi pounced heavily on a 19-year-old boy who raped an 85-year-old grandmother during the night.

Lebuhang Sibanda was arrested by an angry mob who tracked his footprints after the rape.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Sibanda appeared before Arafat Kozanai.

Sibanda was not asked to plead to the charge but was remanded in custody to September 16.

The state alleged on September 4 Sibanda stormed at the complainant's house during the night and found her sleeping.

He knocked the door and told the grandmother to open the door since he had a message for her.

Sibanda pushed the door and it opened.

Upon gaining entry he threatened to kill the grandmother before closing her mouth with a cloth.

He raped her twice without protection before varnishing in the dark.

After the rape, the grandmother went next door and told her neighbours who managed track his footsteps and effected citizen arrest on him.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

6 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

7 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Robbers in dramatic school heist

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Molefe exposes Transnet's CEO

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Missing Chegutu women found dead

14 hrs ago | 916 Views

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

18 hrs ago | 617 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

18 hrs ago | 338 Views

Ramaphosa to host GNU dinner

18 hrs ago | 371 Views

Unaccredited dealers face arrest for selling Starlink kits

18 hrs ago | 553 Views

Warrant of arrest for Francesco Marconati

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

Scathing indictment of Harare City Council's corruption and mismanagement

18 hrs ago | 255 Views

Lithuania seizes shipment of fire trucks to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Tenant bashes landlord over rent

21 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

22 hrs ago | 578 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

22 hrs ago | 1637 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

11 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 603 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

11 Sep 2024 at 13:45hrs | 188 Views

3 women up for assault

11 Sep 2024 at 13:44hrs | 684 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

11 Sep 2024 at 12:29hrs | 491 Views

Woman finds rat in her bread

11 Sep 2024 at 12:24hrs | 1249 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

11 Sep 2024 at 12:19hrs | 279 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

11 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 250 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

11 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 571 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

11 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 588 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

11 Sep 2024 at 12:05hrs | 259 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

11 Sep 2024 at 12:02hrs | 639 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

11 Sep 2024 at 12:01hrs | 236 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

11 Sep 2024 at 12:01hrs | 937 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

11 Sep 2024 at 11:59hrs | 1625 Views

Military cog undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

11 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 324 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

11 Sep 2024 at 11:58hrs | 1966 Views