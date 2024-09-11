Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Failure to control temper by Mthuli Ncube landed him in deep trouble after he assaulted his brother's wife.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts today where the 24-year-old Ncube appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware sentenced Ncube to one year in jail and suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

Ncube was lucky to escape jail after the remaining six months were suspended on condition he perfoms 210 hours of community service at the President's Office with effect from September 13.

The court heard that on July 28 Ncube went to his brother's house and found his brother's wife home and asked for his brother who was not at home.

Ncube quizzed the wife on why he was living with his brother a misunderstanding arose.

Ncube assaulted the wife with open hands all over the body.

Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.

Source - Byo24News

