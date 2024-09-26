Masterbation lands teacher in trouble

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 55-YEAR-OLD primary school teacher in Plumtree is in deep trouble after he indecently insulted a grade seven pupil in a storeroom.Allen Sibotshwa was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $30 bail.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged sometime in January last year the accused lured the complainant into a storeroom and removed his shorts.He started rubbing the minor's manhood until he had an erection and subsequently inserted a condom on the minor's manhood.After the incident the teacher threatened the complainant with death if he reveals the incident to anyone.The complainant eventually told his new teacher about the incident after the accused had transferred.The matter was reported to the police leading to Sibotshwa's arrest.