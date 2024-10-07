News / Regional
Man bashed over gambling
1 hr ago | Views
A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Mphoengs in Matebeleland South was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after he assaulted his neighbour over a gambling prize.
Philani Maphosa was remanded in custody to October 11 by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.
The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on October 4 evening Maphosa was approached by the complainant who demanded a mobile phone which he claimed to have won during gambling and Maphosa refused.
The complainant who was in the company of his friend dragged the accused out of his yard and a misunderstanding arose.
Maphosa picked a half brick and hit the complainant before fleeing in the dark leaving the complainant writhing in pain.
Source - Byo24news