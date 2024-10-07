Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Man bashed over gambling

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Mphoengs in Matebeleland South was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after he assaulted his neighbour over a gambling prize.

Philani Maphosa was remanded in custody to October 11 by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on October 4 evening Maphosa was approached by the complainant who demanded a mobile phone which he claimed to have won during gambling and Maphosa refused.

The complainant who was in the company of his friend dragged the accused out of his yard and a misunderstanding arose.

Maphosa picked a half brick and hit the complainant before fleeing in the dark leaving the complainant writhing in pain.

Source - Byo24news

Must Read

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 134 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

1 hr ago | 117 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

1 hr ago | 208 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1584 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

18 hrs ago | 2694 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

18 hrs ago | 1082 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

20 hrs ago | 893 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

20 hrs ago | 2270 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

21 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

21 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1070 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

22 hrs ago | 881 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 873 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 990 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 610 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1184 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1029 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1649 Views