Man bashed over gambling

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Mphoengs in Matebeleland South was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after he assaulted his neighbour over a gambling prize.Philani Maphosa was remanded in custody to October 11 by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on October 4 evening Maphosa was approached by the complainant who demanded a mobile phone which he claimed to have won during gambling and Maphosa refused.The complainant who was in the company of his friend dragged the accused out of his yard and a misunderstanding arose.Maphosa picked a half brick and hit the complainant before fleeing in the dark leaving the complainant writhing in pain.