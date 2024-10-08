Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A 23-year-old man from Ndambe Village, Beitbridge has been slapped with a six-month jail term after he was caught hunting in the park.

Emmanuel Moyo (23) appeared before Beitbridge Magistrates' Court for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act which regulates the control of hunting, removal and sale of live animals and animal products.

He was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment.

The court was told that on October 1 at 11pma Moyo was at Manange Game Estate Ranch.

Two game rangers were on patrol inside the ranch when they saw Moyo hunting with four dogs and a hunting torch. They arrested him.

Moyo was handed over to CID Beitbridge.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Rhema church founder dies

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

4 hrs ago | 676 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Nama calls for submissions for next year's ceremony

5 hrs ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bosso made more profit through fan boycott?

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Tshinga Dube

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimsec upgrades examinations security

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe police bust 1000-member gay group

5 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Dairibord has no plans to exit Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

2 more Mbudzi bridges, roads completed

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Former policeman arrested for brutal assault on son

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Nakamba returns for AFCON qualifiers

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Harare team being pushed to the top of the league

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Conundrum in SA tax law interpretation

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

7 countries at risk of bankruptcy

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

16 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabwe permits resettled farmers to sell land

16 hrs ago | 3212 Views

Zimbabwe gazettes new limit on cash exports

17 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Tshinga Dube to be buried at National Heroes Acre against his will

17 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Iran 'fully prepared' for war

17 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe working on land tenure reforms

17 hrs ago | 298 Views

Prophet Madungwe in legal trouble for driving offences

17 hrs ago | 414 Views

Russia mourns Tshinga Dube

17 hrs ago | 347 Views

Khupe engages Mthuli Ncube to boost cancer treatment in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 245 Views

Tshabangu disputes Welshman Ncube's acting presidency

17 hrs ago | 866 Views

Gukurahundi hearings stalls amid logistical challenges

18 hrs ago | 95 Views

The power crisis farce: Unpacking Mnangagwa's broken promise to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 363 Views

Its a do or die encounter

19 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimpricecheck wins fourth Value Creation Challenge

19 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

22 hrs ago | 634 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

08 Oct 2024 at 11:52hrs | 688 Views

Man bashed over gambling

08 Oct 2024 at 09:59hrs | 677 Views