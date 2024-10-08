Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A 23-year-old man from Ndambe Village, Beitbridge has been slapped with a six-month jail term after he was caught hunting in the park.Emmanuel Moyo (23) appeared before Beitbridge Magistrates' Court for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act which regulates the control of hunting, removal and sale of live animals and animal products.He was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment.The court was told that on October 1 at 11pma Moyo was at Manange Game Estate Ranch.Two game rangers were on patrol inside the ranch when they saw Moyo hunting with four dogs and a hunting torch. They arrested him.Moyo was handed over to CID Beitbridge.