Traditional healer kidnaps minor

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

A self-proclaimed traditional healer in Plumtree Sikhathele Dube (51) is in trouble after she allegedly kidnapped a sick 17-year-old girl before demanding ZAR 10 000 for her release.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Dube appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.The state alleged at an unknown date between April and October 1 last year in Plumtree, Dube was staying with the complainant's 17-year-old daughter on account of illness.Dube denied the girl to visit her parents and when they eventually came to get her the traditional healer demanded ZAR10 000 to release her.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted, the matter continues on 21 October.