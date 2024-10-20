Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A 40-year-old man from Madlambudzi village in Plumtree has appeared in court for the theft of donkeys.Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware remanded Alliance Sibanda to October 24 on US$50 bail.The value of the donkeys was R3,000, and all were recovered.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa informed the court that in December 2019, Sibanda took four donkeys from the grazing land of Village 7 and brought them to his mother's homestead in the same village, where he kept them.Police received a tip-off and discovered that Sibanda had the donkeys in his possession. Upon learning that police had launched a manhunt for him, he fled to an unknown location but was later apprehended.