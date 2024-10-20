News / Regional
Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys
A 40-year-old man from Madlambudzi village in Plumtree has appeared in court for the theft of donkeys.
Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware remanded Alliance Sibanda to October 24 on US$50 bail.
The value of the donkeys was R3,000, and all were recovered.
Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa informed the court that in December 2019, Sibanda took four donkeys from the grazing land of Village 7 and brought them to his mother's homestead in the same village, where he kept them.
Police received a tip-off and discovered that Sibanda had the donkeys in his possession. Upon learning that police had launched a manhunt for him, he fled to an unknown location but was later apprehended.
Source - Byo24News