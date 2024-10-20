Man fined for threatening fellow villager

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A 34-year-old man from Gamba Village in Hwange was slapped with a fine of US$150 after threatening to murder a fellow villager.Irvine Shoko appeared before the Hwange Magistrate Court facing one count of threatening to kill a fellow villager and possession of prohibited knives.Shoko was ordered to pay a US$150 fine or three months in jail.He was also sentenced to a wholly suspended three months on condition that he does not commit a similar offense in the next five years.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe states that on June 6 this year at 2200pm, Shoko went to the Possent Nyathi's (the complainant) homestead and declared that he wanted to marry his daughter.The court heard that Nyathi told Shoko that it was not possible since his daughter was already married to another man.This did not go down well with Shoko who shouted at Nyathi and threatened to kill him.A police report was made, leading to the arrest of Shoko. He was searched by the police and was found in possession of an okapi knife, which is prohibited.