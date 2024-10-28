Latest News Editor's Choice


Man murdered, suspects on the run

by Stephen Jakes
Police in Matabeleland South are investigating two men in connection with a murder that took place in Gwanda.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena stated that they are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Delma Nyathi and Welcome Dube, who are wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on October 24 at Mtandawenhema Village, Guyu.

"The suspects allegedly struck the victim, Mgcini Dube, in the chest with a stone for unknown reasons. The victim passed away upon admission to a hospital in Bulawayo," said Mangena.

Mangena urged the public to cooperate and provide any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects.

"I encourage the public to avoid violent conduct and not to take the law into their own hands," she added.

In a similar case reported on social media platform X, police in Gweru are investigating the murder of Bothwel Sibanda (28), who was near a cocktail bar at Mkoba 26 Business Center on October 26.

"The victim died while admitted to a hospital in Gweru after being found bleeding heavily from a stab wound on his right knee," reads the police post.

The police encourage anyone with information related to the murders to contact their nearest police station.

Source - Byo24News

