Man falsely accuses women of stealing his money …as women claim he attempted to force them into sex

by Stephen Jakes
Three women from Makokoba, Bulawayo, appeared in court facing charges of stealing from a man who had given them a lift.

Janet Khulumalo (25), Sibonokuhle Saka (30), and Sharmaine Mkhwananzi (25) stood before Bulawayo Magistrate Evia Matura to respond to theft charges. All three pleaded not guilty, and after Khumalo’s testimony, they were found not guilty and acquitted.

In her defense, Khumalo told the court that the complainant, Timuvongareyi Mafoche, had propositioned the three women for sex, which they refused. She claimed this rejection prompted him to fabricate allegations that they had stolen his money.

The court heard that on the night of July 1, Mafoche had offered a lift to Khumalo, Saka, and Mkhwananzi from Makokoba to town. Mafoche alleged that the women had stolen his wallet, which contained $237 in cash, while they were in his car. He claimed that during his search for the missing wallet, the women fled from the vehicle. They were later apprehended on Robert Mugabe Street and taken to the police station.

