Paedophile kidnaps minor

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected paedophile is in soup after he allegedly kidnapped a minor and eventually had sex with a minor on Christmas Eve.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Lungisani Dube (42) appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded the suspect in custody to January 7.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged sometime in June, Dube lured the minor and had sex with her several times.Dube's luck ran out on December 24 when he kidnapped the minor and had all-night sex with her.When he eventually released her she went home and told her mother about the abuse who then escorted her to the police station to file a report.