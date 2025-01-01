Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Plumtree-based woman Sifundo Hlatshayo is in trouble after she severely assisted her niece with a cooking stick over a police dispute.Hlatshayo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts where she was remanded in custody by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged that on November 6 last year, the police arrived at Hlatshayo's house looking for Proud Magagula and they interviewed the complainant Princess Magagula on the whereabouts of Proud.She told the police that her relationship with Proud was sour hence he did not know where he is.The police left and Princess's response did not please her aunt who picked a cooking stick and assaulted her before scratching her with her nail.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Hlatshayo.