ZRP boss, miners kill prophet over US$10

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze recently in Mbembesi

At least two officers (Assistant Inspector Paul Nkoma and Constable Anold Mukuhlani) from the Zimbabwe Republic Police's (ZRP) Mbembesi base are allegedly offering two-thousand United States dollars (US$2000 plus a possible compensation extension after burial) as compensation for life lost after teaming up with artisanal miners to brutally assault and strangle a suspected prophet from Johane Masowe eChishanu Nyenyedzinomwe Apostolic Church of the Wholeworld on allegations of stealing two bed spreading sheets (both) valued at US$10 following overnight prayer session and early sleepover departure.Allegations were that the late prophet Erick Manduku (32) was invited by church-mate one Madzimai Esias Mbano for overnight prayers and spiritual cleansing ceremony where he was accompanied by his wife, Kudzai Lydia Kunjuta for the exercise.It is alleged that after the spiritual exercise, it was late and Mbano offered them couple accommodation overnight to sleepover and she noticed that some of her bed spreading sheets were missing after the couple left her residence which then led Mbano to make a police report at Mbembesi police station.The case was reported to Assistant Inspector Paul Nkoma and Constable Anold Mukuhlani both stationed at Mbembesi who teamed up with local artisanal miners to institute and sanction a thorough raid search for the sheets at Manduku's residence, but found nothing.The officers and five armed artisanal miners (hired by the complainant) arrested the suspect, dragged him to the police station where they exchanged to brutally assault Manduku in order to either surrender the suspected loot (sheets) or pay US$10 to Mbano as compensation for the missing sheets after the sleepover.Upon realising severe injuries sustained during the failed recovery trial process, the officers, complainant and artisanal miners rushed (took) the suspect to Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo for admission. The suspect was left at Mpilo hospital while battling for his life in the intensive care unit for a week before succumbing to severe injuries from brutality.The relatives, church-mates and friends have turned down US$2000 advance offer extended to them by police to conceal circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident after engagements; and are protesting burial of the deceased before due process, justice (is served) and full compensation are done.The late Madzibaba Erick Manduku is survived by his expecting (pregnant) wife and two kids.Efforts to get a comment from ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi were futile as he just greeted and bluetick questions further sent to him on his mobile phone were not answered.