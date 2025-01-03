Man assaults neighbour with barbed wire over debt

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

An angry Plumtree man is in trouble after he assaulted his neighbour with a barbed wire over debt.Alfred Musiz Dube (24) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on November 24 around midnight Dube stormed at Thompson Tshuma's demanding his debt.Tshuma denied the allegations and Dube became violent he picked a barbed wire and assaulted his neighbour on the face.A police report was filed leading to his arrest.