Schoolgirl raped while trying to hide from the rain

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 25-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man is in trouble after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl who went to hide from the rain at his place.Vusimusi Ncube was dragged to Plumtree Magistrates Courts where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded Ncube to January 9 in custody.The state alleged on November 16 the complainant was coming from school with her young sister and it started raining.They decided to hide at the accused's place and he took advantage of their situation and ordered the complainant to sleep in his room.He followed her and raped her once.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.