Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

A defenceless Plumtree woman was left with no option but to ask a suspected rapist who raped her at midnight to wear a condom and he agreed.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates' courts today, when Thethelela Moyo (38) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded him in custody to March 11.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on March 5 around midnight the suspect stormed the complainant's house and broke the window to gain entry.He grabbed her and removed her panties and before raping her the complainant begged the suspect to wear a condom and he complied.After the rape, Moyo sat on the bed and relaxed while the complainant ran outside and called for help.When she came with a mob Moyo had varnished.A police report was filed leading to his arrest.