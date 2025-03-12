MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) Leader Mqondisi Moyo has intensified his party's efforts by engaging the Coalition for the International Criminal Court (CICC) to intervene in what he describes as the Zanu PF government's oppression, marginalization, economic suffocation, and the genocide committed against the people of Matabeleland in the 1980s.Moyo is urging the CICC to push for Zimbabwean authorities to be tried for crimes against humanity committed during the Gukurahundi massacres. He is also calling for the CICC to revise the International Criminal Court's (ICC) mandate to include pre-2002 cases such as the Gukurahundi genocide.In letters dated March 12, 2025, addressed to CICC's Head of Advocacy, Virginie Amato, and Director Liz Evenson, Moyo chronicled the challenges faced by the people of Mthwakazi under the Zanu PF regime since Zimbabwe's independence. He asserted that the only viable solution is for Mthwakazi to be re-separated from Zimbabwe to allow the marginalized Matabeleland people to govern themselves peacefully."I am writing on behalf of my party and the people of Mthwakazi (Matabeleland) in southwestern Zimbabwe. I feel indebted to you for having advocated for the Rome Statute, which gave birth to the International Criminal Court. Since July 2002, the court has been a pillar of hope for justice within the international community," Moyo wrote."Justice gives meaning to the lives of all: rich, poor, developed, developing, established, and emerging alike. It is a natural necessity without which the world would be nothing but chaos attended by pain."Moyo acknowledged the ICC's contributions but expressed concern over its limitations."I feel obliged to bring to your attention what I understand to be the ICC's shortcomings. I am highlighting this to you because, apart from your role as indirect founders of the ICC, you continue to guide the court toward improving its operations," he said.Moyo criticized the ICC's selective approach to cases, noting that only governments, the Security Council, and the ICC Prosecutor can file cases."This system assumes that governments are impartial entities that represent their people fairly, which is far from reality," Moyo stated.He emphasized that governments have often been the perpetrators of crimes against their own people, citing mass murder, sexual abuse, and the deliberate deprivation of basic life necessities as examples. He pointed to the Rwandan genocide as a notable case."In such circumstances, victims - often a significant portion of a country's population - are denied justice because the government, being the perpetrator, cannot file a case against itself. As a result, victims remain helpless and unable to access international courts for justice," he said.Moyo also criticized the ICC's inability to address crimes committed before July 2002, the date the Rome Statute came into force."Numerous evil incidents that occurred before 2002 continue to have lasting effects. Victims will forever bear the burden of those crimes unless justice is pursued. The perpetrators cannot be prosecuted by the ICC, not because the crimes were minor, but because they occurred before the statute's cutoff date," he wrote.Moyo highlighted the plight of the Mthwakazi people, known as amaNdebele, who occupy southwestern Zimbabwe. He recounted how Matabeleland was historically a separate entity from Mashonaland until it was forcefully merged with Zimbabwe in 1923 by British colonial authorities."We continued under Zimbabwe at its independence in 1980. However, the people of Mashonaland, through the government, have shown they are unwilling to live with us as equals. We are labeled as foreigners and subjected to discrimination in virtually all spheres of life," he said.Moyo recounted the Gukurahundi massacres, where the Zimbabwean government unleashed the Fifth Brigade against the Ndebele people, resulting in an estimated 40,000 deaths by the end of 1987."We have no doubt this was genocide," he declared.Moyo stressed that the effects of the genocide are still deeply felt today, yet the Zimbabwean government has not taken meaningful steps to administer justice to the people of Mthwakazi."Unfortunately, the ICC has been unable to assist us for the reasons outlined above. We reported the case against the Zimbabwean government, but it was dismissed, most likely because the complainant was us - the victims," Moyo wrote."As such, our people continue to suffer in silence. They will remain in this condition unless international courts like the ICC revise their approach to justice. Local courts, being government-controlled, are incapable of addressing our grievances."Moyo urged the CICC to advocate for changes that would allow the ICC to accept cases brought forward by victims directly, regardless of when the crimes occurred."Unless the ICC revises its approach, its dream of delivering justice to all will remain unfulfilled, and oppressive governments will continue to act with impunity, knowing they will not be held accountable," he wrote."We cannot continue to suffer in silence due to 'short-sighted' international legislation. The international courts must become a true safe haven for every member of the global community."Moyo concluded by emphasizing the urgent need for justice for the people of Mthwakazi."While some perpetrators are deceased, others are still alive and in power. They must face the consequences of their actions. The victims deserve recognition as part of the global family, and I hope the CICC will consider this matter and provide assistance," he said.