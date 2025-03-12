Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

by Stephen Jakes
50 mins ago | Views
MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) Leader Mqondisi Moyo has intensified his party's efforts by engaging the Coalition for the International Criminal Court (CICC) to intervene in what he describes as the Zanu PF government's oppression, marginalization, economic suffocation, and the genocide committed against the people of Matabeleland in the 1980s.

Moyo is urging the CICC to push for Zimbabwean authorities to be tried for crimes against humanity committed during the Gukurahundi massacres. He is also calling for the CICC to revise the International Criminal Court's (ICC) mandate to include pre-2002 cases such as the Gukurahundi genocide.

In letters dated March 12, 2025, addressed to CICC's Head of Advocacy, Virginie Amato, and Director Liz Evenson, Moyo chronicled the challenges faced by the people of Mthwakazi under the Zanu PF regime since Zimbabwe's independence. He asserted that the only viable solution is for Mthwakazi to be re-separated from Zimbabwe to allow the marginalized Matabeleland people to govern themselves peacefully.

"I am writing on behalf of my party and the people of Mthwakazi (Matabeleland) in southwestern Zimbabwe. I feel indebted to you for having advocated for the Rome Statute, which gave birth to the International Criminal Court. Since July 2002, the court has been a pillar of hope for justice within the international community," Moyo wrote.

"Justice gives meaning to the lives of all: rich, poor, developed, developing, established, and emerging alike. It is a natural necessity without which the world would be nothing but chaos attended by pain."

Moyo acknowledged the ICC's contributions but expressed concern over its limitations.

"I feel obliged to bring to your attention what I understand to be the ICC's shortcomings. I am highlighting this to you because, apart from your role as indirect founders of the ICC, you continue to guide the court toward improving its operations," he said.

Moyo criticized the ICC's selective approach to cases, noting that only governments, the Security Council, and the ICC Prosecutor can file cases.

"This system assumes that governments are impartial entities that represent their people fairly, which is far from reality," Moyo stated.

He emphasized that governments have often been the perpetrators of crimes against their own people, citing mass murder, sexual abuse, and the deliberate deprivation of basic life necessities as examples. He pointed to the Rwandan genocide as a notable case.

"In such circumstances, victims - often a significant portion of a country's population - are denied justice because the government, being the perpetrator, cannot file a case against itself. As a result, victims remain helpless and unable to access international courts for justice," he said.

Moyo also criticized the ICC's inability to address crimes committed before July 2002, the date the Rome Statute came into force.

"Numerous evil incidents that occurred before 2002 continue to have lasting effects. Victims will forever bear the burden of those crimes unless justice is pursued. The perpetrators cannot be prosecuted by the ICC, not because the crimes were minor, but because they occurred before the statute's cutoff date," he wrote.

Moyo highlighted the plight of the Mthwakazi people, known as amaNdebele, who occupy southwestern Zimbabwe. He recounted how Matabeleland was historically a separate entity from Mashonaland until it was forcefully merged with Zimbabwe in 1923 by British colonial authorities.

"We continued under Zimbabwe at its independence in 1980. However, the people of Mashonaland, through the government, have shown they are unwilling to live with us as equals. We are labeled as foreigners and subjected to discrimination in virtually all spheres of life," he said.

Moyo recounted the Gukurahundi massacres, where the Zimbabwean government unleashed the Fifth Brigade against the Ndebele people, resulting in an estimated 40,000 deaths by the end of 1987.

"We have no doubt this was genocide," he declared.

Moyo stressed that the effects of the genocide are still deeply felt today, yet the Zimbabwean government has not taken meaningful steps to administer justice to the people of Mthwakazi.

"Unfortunately, the ICC has been unable to assist us for the reasons outlined above. We reported the case against the Zimbabwean government, but it was dismissed, most likely because the complainant was us - the victims," Moyo wrote.

"As such, our people continue to suffer in silence. They will remain in this condition unless international courts like the ICC revise their approach to justice. Local courts, being government-controlled, are incapable of addressing our grievances."

Moyo urged the CICC to advocate for changes that would allow the ICC to accept cases brought forward by victims directly, regardless of when the crimes occurred.

"Unless the ICC revises its approach, its dream of delivering justice to all will remain unfulfilled, and oppressive governments will continue to act with impunity, knowing they will not be held accountable," he wrote.

"We cannot continue to suffer in silence due to 'short-sighted' international legislation. The international courts must become a true safe haven for every member of the global community."

Moyo concluded by emphasizing the urgent need for justice for the people of Mthwakazi.

"While some perpetrators are deceased, others are still alive and in power. They must face the consequences of their actions. The victims deserve recognition as part of the global family, and I hope the CICC will consider this matter and provide assistance," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

38 mins ago | 10 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

46 mins ago | 10 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

55 mins ago | 22 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

1 hr ago | 69 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

9 hrs ago | 605 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

9 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

10 hrs ago | 821 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

10 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

10 hrs ago | 218 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

10 hrs ago | 733 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

19 hrs ago | 1223 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

19 hrs ago | 528 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

23 hrs ago | 162 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

24 hrs ago | 682 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

24 hrs ago | 1384 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

12 Mar 2025 at 17:09hrs | 914 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

12 Mar 2025 at 16:45hrs | 5371 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

12 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 206 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

12 Mar 2025 at 16:23hrs | 488 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

12 Mar 2025 at 16:15hrs | 1865 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

12 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 162 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

12 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 1140 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

12 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 575 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

12 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 268 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

12 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 270 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

12 Mar 2025 at 15:11hrs | 298 Views