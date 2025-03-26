Suspect bites police officer's leg

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama in Dingumuzi township Plumtree where a man who resisted arrest after destroying a friend's property ended up biting a cop's leg.The 42-year-old Khangelani Khumalo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded him in custody to April 1.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on March 21 the suspect went to his friend's shop and destroyed the friend's grass-cutting machine after he was not given his debt.The friend filed a police report and when police officers went to arrest Khumalo he bit one of them who tried to handcuff him but was subsequently arrested after a scuffle.