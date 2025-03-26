Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Suspect bites police officer's leg

by Simbarashe Sithole
36 mins ago | Views
There was drama in Dingumuzi township Plumtree where a man who resisted arrest after destroying a friend's property ended up biting a cop's leg.

The 42-year-old Khangelani Khumalo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware remanded him in custody to April 1.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on March 21 the suspect went to his friend's shop and destroyed the friend's grass-cutting machine after he was not given his debt.

The friend filed a police report and when police officers went to arrest Khumalo he bit one of them who tried to handcuff him but was subsequently arrested after a scuffle.



Source - Bryo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

11 mins ago | 1 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

29 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

1 hr ago | 103 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

4 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

4 hrs ago | 928 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

11 hrs ago | 710 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

11 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

15 hrs ago | 229 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

17 hrs ago | 762 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 2754 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 708 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1588 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 914 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 652 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 364 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 639 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 403 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 106 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 633 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

26 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 339 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 216 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 337 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 251 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 318 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

26 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 102 Views