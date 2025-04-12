Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

by Stephen Jakes
15 hrs ago | Views
THE spirited efforts by the ruling Zanu F to always mindle in the cultural and traditional activities conducted in Matabeleland has sparked vitriol from the region, with fears that this is meant to bastardise and erase the ndebele and other Southern parts of the country's cultures and traditions so as to assimilate the people into Shona culture and tradition.


The concerns were raised after Zanu PF participated in the Chief Dakamela awards recently, while in the past President Mnangagwa and his top officials participated in the Gadade Commemorations, and the party officials usually attend Mzilikazi celebrations at Mhlahlandlela 20 km south of Bulawayo.

In a state of the nation address, today, Mthwakazi Republic Party President Mqondisi Moyo condemned the spirited interference of Zanu PF in Matabeleland cultural activities and urged the party to respect other people's cultures and traditions.

"Zanu PF's actions suggest a deliberate attempt to erase Ndebele and Mthwakazi heritage, imposing their dominance and suppressing regional autonomy. By nationalizing Mthwakazi traditional projects and institutions, Zanu PF is allegedly undermining the cultural identity and self-governance of the Mthwakazi people," Moyo said.

He said the 1979 ZanuPF Shona Grand Plan, a secret document produced and authored by Zanu PF's kingpins  known as the Special committee comprising members such as Simba Makoni, Nathan Shamuyarira , Herbert Ushewokunze and others was aimed to annihilate Ndebele-speaking people, mainly supporters of PF Zapu.

"This plan, later leaked to the public, outlined a masterminded programme against the Mthwakazi people, targeting their cultural identity and autonomy. The Ndebele people have a distinct identity shaped by their history, language, and cultural practices, which pre-date colonialism and the formation of Rhodesia or Zimbabwe," Moyo said.

"ZanuPF's actions are seen as an attempt to impose Shona dominance, suppressing regional autonomy and the Ndebele people's influence in Matabeleland and Midlands. We accuse ZanuPF of deliberately erasing Ndebele heritage, undermining the cultural identity and self-governance of the Mthwakazi people."

Moyo cited examples of events where Zanu PF interfered as the Pupu Battle Commemorations, which is now under ZanuPF's control,  King Mzilikazi Commemorations spearheaded by Mthwakazi kaMzilikazi Cultural Association (MMCA), now taken over by Zanu PF,  Gadade Commemorations, Initially led by Umhlahlo WeSizwe in 2010, now under ZanuPF's management,  Ibhetshu LikaZulu, Commemorations of Joshua Nkomo, taken over by Zanu PF through Sibangilizwe Nkomo, and Dakamela Imiklomelo Commemorations, started by Chief Dakamela, now in ZanuPF's control.

"The institution of traditional leadership in Matabeleland and Midlands has been criticized for bigoted politics and perceived alignment with Zanu PF. Highlanders Football Club, Founded by the grandsons of King Lobhengula Prince Rhodes and Prince Albert Khumalo in 1926, is now sponsored by Zanu PF-affiliated individuals ( Wickenell Chivayo, Sakunda - Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Scott Sakupwanya, the late Zanu PF Insiza North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga and other shonas," he said.

"The Roil Bulawayo Music and Arts Merit Awards is an event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in music, arts, and other creative fields in Bulawayo, Matabeleland. The awards aim to promote and preserve the unique cultural identity of the Ndebele people, showcasing their talents and contributions to the world. The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and Bulawayo Agricultural Show have faced criticism for being overly influenced by ZanuPF, potentially threatening Mthwakazi's economic identity."

Moyo said the ZITF originated as the Central Africa Trade Fair in 1960, showcasing the industrial and mining prowess of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. n He said Bulawayo was chosen as the host city due to its industrial significance and central location in the regional railway grid.

"This takeover raises several concerns. ZanuPF's involvement may alter the cultural significance and authenticity of these traditional projects. The party's control may limit opportunities for Mthwakazi individuals to sponsor and participate in their own cultural activities.  ZanuPF's management may lead to the exploitation of resources from Mthwakazi regions without benefiting the local communities," Moyo said.

"Universities in Matabeleland are nationalized, while those in Mashonaland maintain their regional identity. The nationalization of institutions in Matabeleland and Midlands is a concerning trend. Examples include National University of Science and Technology (NUST),  A national university located in Bulawayo, Matabeleland, Gwanda State University, A state university located in Gwanda, Matabeleland, Lupane State University, A state university located in Lupane, Matabeleland and Midlands State University, A state university located in Gwelo, Midlands." 

He said in contrast, universities in Mashonaland are not nationalized, such as Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), Chinhoyi, Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) - Harare, Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) - Bindura and Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) – Masvingo.

"Zanu PF's actions can be seen as part of a larger pattern of interference in traditional leadership and institutions. The party's influence over traditional leaders and their appointment processes has been documented. The 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe recognizes the role of traditional leaders but also regulates their conduct, creating tension between traditional and modern state structures," Moyo said.

"Zanu PF's forceful infiltration and takeover of Matabeleland and Midlands represent a brazen assault on the very essence of the Ndebele community. This is not merely a political manoeuvre; it is an egregious act of cultural genocide aimed at obliterating the identity, heritage, and autonomy of an entire people. The Shona regime's relentless actions reveal a sinister agenda to subjugate the Ndebele, dismantling their cultural fabric and erasing their historical significance. Through coercion, Zanu PF has unleashed a systematic campaign of intimidation against Ndebele communities, wielding state power to instill fear and compliance."

Moyo said MRP aims to stop Zanu PF's Shona infiltration and influence in Matabeleland's institutions and events and protect Mthwakazi Autonomy.

He said they want to ensure that traditional projects are managed and sponsored by the communities they represent, without undue influence from external parties, restore Mthwakazi State and preserve Cultural Heritage.

Source - Byo24news

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 908 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views