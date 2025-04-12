ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

THE spirited efforts by the ruling Zanu F to always mindle in the cultural and traditional activities conducted in Matabeleland has sparked vitriol from the region, with fears that this is meant to bastardise and erase the ndebele and other Southern parts of the country's cultures and traditions so as to assimilate the people into Shona culture and tradition.

The concerns were raised after Zanu PF participated in the Chief Dakamela awards recently, while in the past President Mnangagwa and his top officials participated in the Gadade Commemorations, and the party officials usually attend Mzilikazi celebrations at Mhlahlandlela 20 km south of Bulawayo.In a state of the nation address, today, Mthwakazi Republic Party President Mqondisi Moyo condemned the spirited interference of Zanu PF in Matabeleland cultural activities and urged the party to respect other people's cultures and traditions."Zanu PF's actions suggest a deliberate attempt to erase Ndebele and Mthwakazi heritage, imposing their dominance and suppressing regional autonomy. By nationalizing Mthwakazi traditional projects and institutions, Zanu PF is allegedly undermining the cultural identity and self-governance of the Mthwakazi people," Moyo said.He said the 1979 ZanuPF Shona Grand Plan, a secret document produced and authored by Zanu PF's kingpins known as the Special committee comprising members such as Simba Makoni, Nathan Shamuyarira , Herbert Ushewokunze and others was aimed to annihilate Ndebele-speaking people, mainly supporters of PF Zapu."This plan, later leaked to the public, outlined a masterminded programme against the Mthwakazi people, targeting their cultural identity and autonomy. The Ndebele people have a distinct identity shaped by their history, language, and cultural practices, which pre-date colonialism and the formation of Rhodesia or Zimbabwe," Moyo said."ZanuPF's actions are seen as an attempt to impose Shona dominance, suppressing regional autonomy and the Ndebele people's influence in Matabeleland and Midlands. We accuse ZanuPF of deliberately erasing Ndebele heritage, undermining the cultural identity and self-governance of the Mthwakazi people."Moyo cited examples of events where Zanu PF interfered as the Pupu Battle Commemorations, which is now under ZanuPF's control, King Mzilikazi Commemorations spearheaded by Mthwakazi kaMzilikazi Cultural Association (MMCA), now taken over by Zanu PF, Gadade Commemorations, Initially led by Umhlahlo WeSizwe in 2010, now under ZanuPF's management, Ibhetshu LikaZulu, Commemorations of Joshua Nkomo, taken over by Zanu PF through Sibangilizwe Nkomo, and Dakamela Imiklomelo Commemorations, started by Chief Dakamela, now in ZanuPF's control."The institution of traditional leadership in Matabeleland and Midlands has been criticized for bigoted politics and perceived alignment with Zanu PF. Highlanders Football Club, Founded by the grandsons of King Lobhengula Prince Rhodes and Prince Albert Khumalo in 1926, is now sponsored by Zanu PF-affiliated individuals ( Wickenell Chivayo, Sakunda - Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, Nyaradzo Funeral Services, Scott Sakupwanya, the late Zanu PF Insiza North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga and other shonas," he said."The Roil Bulawayo Music and Arts Merit Awards is an event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in music, arts, and other creative fields in Bulawayo, Matabeleland. The awards aim to promote and preserve the unique cultural identity of the Ndebele people, showcasing their talents and contributions to the world. The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and Bulawayo Agricultural Show have faced criticism for being overly influenced by ZanuPF, potentially threatening Mthwakazi's economic identity."Moyo said the ZITF originated as the Central Africa Trade Fair in 1960, showcasing the industrial and mining prowess of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. n He said Bulawayo was chosen as the host city due to its industrial significance and central location in the regional railway grid."This takeover raises several concerns. ZanuPF's involvement may alter the cultural significance and authenticity of these traditional projects. The party's control may limit opportunities for Mthwakazi individuals to sponsor and participate in their own cultural activities. ZanuPF's management may lead to the exploitation of resources from Mthwakazi regions without benefiting the local communities," Moyo said."Universities in Matabeleland are nationalized, while those in Mashonaland maintain their regional identity. The nationalization of institutions in Matabeleland and Midlands is a concerning trend. Examples include National University of Science and Technology (NUST), A national university located in Bulawayo, Matabeleland, Gwanda State University, A state university located in Gwanda, Matabeleland, Lupane State University, A state university located in Lupane, Matabeleland and Midlands State University, A state university located in Gwelo, Midlands."He said in contrast, universities in Mashonaland are not nationalized, such as Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), Chinhoyi, Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) - Harare, Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) - Bindura and Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) – Masvingo."Zanu PF's actions can be seen as part of a larger pattern of interference in traditional leadership and institutions. The party's influence over traditional leaders and their appointment processes has been documented. The 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe recognizes the role of traditional leaders but also regulates their conduct, creating tension between traditional and modern state structures," Moyo said."Zanu PF's forceful infiltration and takeover of Matabeleland and Midlands represent a brazen assault on the very essence of the Ndebele community. This is not merely a political manoeuvre; it is an egregious act of cultural genocide aimed at obliterating the identity, heritage, and autonomy of an entire people. The Shona regime's relentless actions reveal a sinister agenda to subjugate the Ndebele, dismantling their cultural fabric and erasing their historical significance. Through coercion, Zanu PF has unleashed a systematic campaign of intimidation against Ndebele communities, wielding state power to instill fear and compliance."Moyo said MRP aims to stop Zanu PF's Shona infiltration and influence in Matabeleland's institutions and events and protect Mthwakazi Autonomy.He said they want to ensure that traditional projects are managed and sponsored by the communities they represent, without undue influence from external parties, restore Mthwakazi State and preserve Cultural Heritage.