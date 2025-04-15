Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a shocking incident, a Plumtree-based businessman Cabangane Mathe (35), allegedly killed a rape victim in a bid to conceal the crime he had committed.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Mathe appeared before magistrate Mark Dzira.He was not asked to plead to the charge and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court before being remanded in custody until April 16.The court ordered him to be examined regarding the Mental Health Act.Allegations are that on March 22, police officer Thembani Mukanyani brought the now deceased to ZRP Plumtree for safekeeping after Mathe had raped her.Mathe allegedly raped her and promised to employ her as a shopkeeper after the crime.The cop contacted the rapist saying he had brought the victim to the police station for safekeeping and they hatched a plan to kill her in a bid to conceal the rape.Mukanyani took the victim around 2000 hours on the same day from the safe house and gave her to Mathe who drove her to Botswana through an undesignated port entry.Upon arrival, he fatally assaulted the victim with a sharp object several times on the head.The deceased's body was discovered on March 27 and it was at an advanced stage of decomposition.The dumped body is still in Botswana.