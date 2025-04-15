Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze recently in Filabusi

Parents are up in arms with Ekusileni Secondary School headmistress in Filabusi, with some threatening to withdraw and transfer learners from the Catholic-run mixed (boarders and day learners) institution following alleged gross financial mismanagement, duplication of responsibilities, corruption and unprofessional conduct.The discord came in the wake of the headmistress parallel appointment of School Development Committee (SDC) members, withdraw and squander money and divert funds without knowledge of other relevant stakeholders, among other issues.Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of their children's victimisation, one parent reported that Sister Monica Mariya Dube opted to choose her own SDC without the knowledge, consultation and approval from parents."Our concerns over Ekusileni Secondary School head, Sr Monica range from abuse of funds, powers and making unilateral decisions. The Ekusileni Secondary School in Filabis is a pale shadow of what it was," the parent said."As one of the oldest mission schools in the country which is run by the Roman Catholic Church, the school is run like a backyard kitchen. There is no tender procedure for procurement as Sr Monica Dube overrides the SDC and parents," the parent said."When parents raise issues on the school Whatsapp group she responds like she is not even a WOMAN Of GOD. You may think there is no school SDC at the school but as parents we ended up finding that the SDC was not respected and Sr Monica would do things like withdrawing money and buying things without SDC consent," the parent said.Another parent from the school claimed that what angered (US) them as parents is that on 1 March 2025, they had an Annual General Meeting (AFM) where they were impressed by the progress the SDC had done at the school."For the first time the school has Form 5 and the SDC also has bought a bus. So we nominated the same committee members and resolved that they continue for a second term as they had done well," the parent said."To our surprise, a week later Sr Monica posted on the group saying we are going to do elections on the Whatsapp group. We wondered if such had ever happened. We objected and told her that we elected the same committee to continue but because she did not want the committee because it had stood its ground against her corruption, the committee became unpopular with her such that she was determined to see them go," the parent added."Seeing that people were determined to have the old committee continue, she said only Catholics should raise hands on the Whatsapp group and only four people did. To our surprise two weeks later, we saw her posting names of a new committee saying day scholars had met and elected a new committee in Filabusi," the parent disclosed."This therefore means that us, as parents of boarding learners, we are not represented in the committee. And our question is, how is it possible that day scholars hold a meeting on their own and conduct an election at a meeting that is not announced to everyone and not meeting quorum," the parent quizzed."As parents we do not recognise the committee that she has put because we have it in good authority that Sr Monica mobilized some parents from villagers around the school and put them in the committee because she knows she will control them. We want her to answer some questions on how many day scholars are at the school to be able to wholly represent boarders?," the parent asked."Why would a committee be elected without parents being told?, Why is she ignoring resolutions made at the AGM and elect a committee at a meeting that is not an AGM? Is the school now for Catholics only and if so, should we withdraw our children?," the parent further raised questions."We also need to know why she disrespects SDC and why does she withdraw money without SDC consent and does not follow resolutions of the SDC? Also, why there is no procurement committee at the school and where do finance records for 2024 as there are no audits and why did we have the ones which were just presented from a handwritten paper with questionable expenditures," the parent queried.The parents further appealed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officials investigate the headmistress and two other Roman Catholic male teachers at the institution for their conduct.When contacted for a comment, Sr Monica could neither deny nor confirm any misconduct, but referred all questions to the District School Inspector."May you kindly get hold of the DSI. The DSI knows everything and the best is to talk to those in authority," Sr Monica said.However the DSI, one Tshili denied knowing any school by that name despite being the responsible education authority."I neither know the school nor received any information of such kind. Is it a Primary or Secondary school?," Tshili questioned.Under the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Bulawayo's authority, the Archdiocese invoked its traditional way of running its schools and the school has been taken over by AMR Sisters to improve standards and restore dignity and image.Enrolment and pass rates had gone down but the school was put in the hands of the AMR with Sr Monica Mariya Dube as the head in anticipation her leadership would turn around everyone's fortunes.