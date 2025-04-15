JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Chiredzi

Members of the Joint Operation Command (JOC) in Masvingo withdrew and crippled an attempt by former ZANU-PF Chiredzi West legislator and central committee member, Farai Dumo Musikavanhu who in connivance (through illegal public/settlers displacement funding) with Tongaat Hullet, plot to displace over 250 farmers using counterfeit map depicting fictitious boundary, investigations by Bulawayo24.com reveals.Musikavanhu who is not alien to controversy allegedly created a fake map as an extension for Tongaat Hullet boundary, an act which saw the later encroaching and displacing several farmers in Chiredzi while being bankrolled by the institution.Information gathered by Bulawayo24.com has shown that Tongaat Hullet paid over US$140,000 to Musikavanhu in their quest to enable him to influence decisions in displacing local farmers including resettling of Chief Neromwe.Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, some farmers who were set to be affected express their discomfort and distress over corruption being spearheaded by Musikavanhu and Tongaat Hullet."We were surprised to learn about a new fake map showing fictitious boundary purporting to separate other farms from Tongaat Hullet's tampered one. Local chiefs, villagers and some farmers in Chiredzi are up in arms with former Chiredzi west legislator, Farai Musikavanhu and Tongaat Hullet after it emerged that they created a counterfeit map and tried to use members of the Joint Operation Command in their quest to displace several farmers and their families," the source said."Tongaat Hullet had further secured resources for the abrupt removal of various farmers and their families including fuels, allowances and some other lucrative incentives upon completion of the ploy. The fake map misled authorities into believing that farmers adjacent to Tongaat Hullet's initial boundary were illegally resettled whilst in actual fact, they have legit and authentic documentation of ownership including boundary," the source added."After receiving several alert calls appealing for intervention, both Local Government Minister, Daniel Garwe and Lands Minister, Anxious Masuka hurriedly intervene and engaged virtually with members of JOC, current Chiredzi West legislator ( Darlington Chiwa) and members of the District Lands Committee (DLCs). Despite the fact that all members of the JOC had been deployed to implement eviction and besiege on behalf of Tongaat Hullet with aid of Musikavanhu's corrupt action, one member (an Army Major) sensed the danger and alerted other members of his intention to withdraw from carrying out the eviction," the source added."The Major observed and disclosed to other JOC members that Musikavanhu and Tongaat Hullet have misled them into believing that the farmers were illegal settlers whilst in actual fact they have proper title and ownership for those farms. When he raised dissatisfaction to implement the mass raid and farmers displacements, other members put the exercise on hold and left," the source added.When Bulawa24.com contacted Musikavanhu for a comment on his relationship with both current Chiredzi West legislator, Darlington Chiwa and Tongaat Hullet, the evasive Musikavanhu declined to comment since the case is currently before courts of law."Thank you Comrade for contacting me. As you have rightfully noted, the matter is before the Courts so I am not at liberty to comment," Musikavanhu said without disclosing the actual case before the courts of law.After being quizzed further to comment on other inquiries sent to him and clarity, Musikavanhu claims everything behind that case revolves around a lawsuit before the court."All the points you raised are interlinked in the matter before the Courts," Musikavanhu added.Meanwhile, Chiredzi west legislator, Darlington Chiwa was also evasive and avoided entertaining or commenting about his alleged fall-out relationship with Musikavanhu."Who are you to investigate relationships amongst ZANU-PF membership and what are your intentions? Please do seek a comment from the ruling party's channels and authorities, they will be able to respond to you if there is any difference between me and fellow comrade. For your own information, I am in good books with everyone in the ruling ZANU-PF," Chiwa said before switching off his mobile.Tongaat Hullet corporate and industry affairs head, Dahlia Garwe could neither confirm nor deny if there have been any payment made to Musikavanhu in their intentions to displace farmers and was also evasive in disclosing if they misled JOC members or their budgets to sponsor evictions."Good day. Thank you for your questions. It is unfortunate that our name is being dragged into what is clearly a dispute between two individuals. We certainly have nothing to do with either person beyond the professional engagements from time to time," Garwe said."Unfortunately I'm in a meeting. Allow me to formally respond to you later in the day," Garwe added.When further requested to clarify on Tongaat's relationship with Musikavanhu and Chiwa beyond professional engagements and transactions between the same organisation with Musikavanhu, Garwe distanced herself from commenting on presumptive transactions."We do not have any direct engagements with him. However, he is a member of farmer or out-grower organisations and these are key stakeholders of our business. If you'll excuse me for now as indicated above," she added.Musikavanhu has oftentimes been publicly involved in weird and strange acts which go beyond human imagination on various accounts. He once declared publicly that he would starve all opposition members in Chiredzi for their entire life for (if they) voting against ruling ZANU-PF. He also ordered for withdrawal of hospital equipment, including an ambulance, that had been donated to a hospital presumably in Chiredzi West constituency by a Zimbabwean citizen based in the United Kingdom for political reasons.In his past and present reign of terror, Musikavanhu vowed that supporters of then MDC will not receive any assistance. Using Zanu PF branded vehicles, Musikavanhu organised his foot soldiers to hijack Cyclone Idai food aid (then) with majority victims being opposition political parties supporters and demonisation of other internal opponents.Musikavanhu's recent US$140,000 bribe from Tongaat Hullet is a testimony on how corrupt some ruling party officials have become and develop more appetite for corruption. It also shows how those with financial resources have become powerful and gain influence using money for their solitary decisions to prevail.Tongaat Hullet and Musikavanhu have been fingered in funding displacements, divisions and chaos within Chiredzi and surrounding areas using their financial muscle in elbowing out some farmers and families without sustainable compensation. Had it not been for some members of the JOC who acted professionally and withdrew from Tongaat's intention to fund evictions, several farmers would have lost their farms.Consisting of senior officials from the military, other security organs and intelligence agencies, JOC ensures the readiness of the armed forces for planned and unplanned events, including mobilising and deploying forces in the event of an incident.The JOC's last minute withdrawal from evicting 250 farmers has enabled and empower local farmers in Chiredzi to continue settling at their farms, though only 14 are set to lose their farms to Tongaat Hullet.