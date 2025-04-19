Latest News Editor's Choice


Donkey thieves jailed two years

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 76-year-old man from Plumtree is relieved after recovering his four stolen donkeys, which had been taken by Abednicho Ncube (34) and Mgcini Sibanda (18).

The elderly villager, Paul Ncube, was alerted that the two men were driving his donkeys toward another village. He gave chase and managed to apprehend them.

The suspects were brought before the Plumtree Magistrates' Court, where they appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware. They were each sentenced to three years in prison, with one year suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In mitigation, the pair told the court they had stolen the donkeys to use them for transporting firewood and bricks as part of a temporary job.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 11, the complainant had penned out his donkeys for grazing. The two convicts took the animals from the grazing area and fled.

After failing to find the donkeys during his initial search, Ncube was later informed that the two men had been seen driving the animals away. He then pursued them and subsequently filed a police report.



Source - Byo24News

