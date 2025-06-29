Greedy mine quartet jailed for robbery

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Kezi

Four casual mine workers have learnt that their quest to grasp all, landed them into losing all liberties or joy for spending shares of daily mining proceeds after Matebeleland South Provincial Magistrate, Busani Sibanda sentenced them to three years imprisonment for robbing another workmate of his new pair of crocs sandals, cellphones and cash.Magistrate Sibanda convicted Nkosikhona Nkala (33), Godwin Ncube (32), Brian Ndlovu (31) and Godknows Ndlovu (24) of robbery as defined in section 126 of the criminal law codification and reform act chapter 09:23.From the 3-year imprisonment sentence, 6 months is suspended for 5 years on condition during the period the offender(s) does not commit any offence involving the use of force or violence on the person of another or dishonest for which upon conviction he is sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.A further 2 months imprisonment is suspended on condition each offender restitutes the victim in the sum of US$30 which is payable as; US$10 payable in US$ currency only while the US$20 may be optional for the same (US$ currency) or ZiG equivalent using the prevailing bank rate on the date of payment through the clerk of court at Kezi on or before 31 July, 2025. Magistrate Sibanda also told the four to return push-in-shoes (victim's newly bought crocs sandals) forthwith.Court heard that after all miners equally share their daily mining proceeds earnings, greediness and dishonesty rock their camp and around 17:00 hours on 08 June, 2025 and at Matobo's Rock Motel bar, the victim, Honest Sibanda (22) was drinking beer while being accompanied by other four workmates including Nkosikhona Nkala, Godwin Ncube, Brian Ndlovu and Godknows Ndlovu (all employed as casual workers at King Rich Mine (in Matobo).On the same day in question at around 20:00 hours and in the company of three other workmates, Nkosikhona Nkala (accused 1) told the victim (Honest Sibanda) that its late hence the need for all of them to go back to their workplace (King Rich Mine), to which they agreed. Just a 100 metre away from Rock Motel Bar while en-route to the Mine, Godknows Ndlovu suddenly grabbed Sibanda's trousers and assaulted him with stone once on the head.Within the moments, Nkala searched Sibanda and forked out a Samsung A50 cellphone, small orkin cellphone and US$40 cash from the victim's pocket. At the same time, Godwin Ncube further stabbed Sibanda just above his left eye using an Okapi knife while concurrently punching his right eye using clenched fist.During the moment Brian Ndlovu joined to assault Sibanda with a stone and all the unfortunate concurrent encounters ultimately led the victim to fell down after becoming unconscious before the four fled into thin air.The victim later regained consciousness and discovered that all his belongings were missing after extreme injuries sustained. Good Samaritans helped him for medical attention at a referral hospital for treatment where he obtain a medical report after the matter was refered to police.Investigations were done leading to the arrest of the four during breakfast in a tearoom whilst Nkosikhona Nkala was wearing the victim's adidas crocs sandals. The value of stolen property is US$125-00 and the value recovered is US$5 only.