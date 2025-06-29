St Francis High School bursar nabbed

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve

Police in Guruve have arrested St Francis High School bursar Ruvimbo Muza (42), Rutendo Vere (32), the school accountant and Lovemore Madochi (51), SDC treasurer.The trio was arrested on Thursday, and they are accused of forging a counterfeit receipt book (for fees) after swindling 26 students' fees.According to police, the trio is yet to appear in court as investigations are still ongoing."We arrested the trio who was allegedly working in cahoots to swindle school children's fees while using a fake receipt book, investigations are still on-going," said the source.More to follow...