Man jailed for possession of live ammunition

by Simbarashe Sithole

Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware has sent a 27-year-old man to prison for possessing live ammunition without a licence.

Thembelani Moyo was remanded in custody to July 8 for trial.The state led by Sheilla Nyathi alleged on July 3 , the police received a tip off to the effect that Moyo was in possession of a live ammunition without a licence.They pounced on him and discovered that he had 1x 7,62mm of live ammunition.Here was arrested and dragged to court.