Man jailed for possession of live ammunition

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Plumtree magistrate  Mr Joshua Nembaware has sent a 27-year-old man to prison for possessing live ammunition without  a licence. 


Thembelani Moyo was remanded in custody  to July 8 for trial.

The state led by Sheilla Nyathi alleged on July 3 , the police received a tip off to the effect that Moyo was in possession  of a live ammunition without a licence. 

They pounced on him and discovered that he had 1x 7,62mm of live ammunition. 

Here was arrested and dragged to court.

Source - Byo24news

