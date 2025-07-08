Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 24-year-old man from Botswana was dragged to court yesterday after he illegally entered Zimbabwe with a firearmNchidzi Mbako Tshabang was slapped with a US$300 fine by Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware; if he fails to pay, he will serve two months in prison.An additional two-month sentence was conditionally suspended for a period of five years.The convict told the court that he illegally entered the country in a bid to see his prophet.Prosecutor Sheilla Nyathi told the court that on July 4, detectives at Maitengwe border post received a tip-off that Tshabang was selling a pistol.They pounced on him and discovered that he had an unlicensed black Beeman P17 pellet pistol.Upon further probe, they discovered that he had illegally entered the country.