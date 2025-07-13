Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Kezi

MAPHISA - A 45-year-old Snake Bone Mine owner has been fined US$200 for operating hammer and ball milling plants without proper documentation for registration.Matebeleland South Provincial Magistrate Busani Sibanda fined Gift Nsingo for contravening section 9(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Custom milling plants) regulations of 2002 (SI 229/2002, for failing to register a custom milling plant).Nsingo was asked to pay US$200 or ZiG equivalent using the bank rate prevailing on the date of payment, or serve 6 months imprisonment in default of payment.The court heard that on June 25 of 2025, at around 13:30 in Maphisa (Snake Bone Mine), police officers on patrol found Mandlenkosi Ngwenya (25) operating an unregistered hammer and ball mills with engine numbers 0920081 and 2021039012, respectively.Police officers requested for the production of relevant paperwork from Ngwenya, who failed to produce anything and referred them to Gift Nsingo, the owner of the property.Nsingo was located by the police officers and failed to produce any mining document in respect of his recovered unregistered hammer and ball mills, leading to his arrest.Both the hammer and ball mill engines were seized and are held at the police station as exhibits.