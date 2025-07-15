Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

A member of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts after he assaulted his wife for leaving him behind while going to a bar.Arnold Nyoni (39) pleaded guilty to assault charges and malicious damage of property before magistrate Joshua Nembaware .Nembaware slapped the soldier with US$350 fine or two months in jail for assault charges and US$150 for malicious damage of property.Prosecutor Sheilla Nyathi told the court that on June 27, Nyoni had followed his wife Shawukwele Dube (44) at a bar and accused her leaving him behind while coming to the bar.He ordered his wife to go home upon arrival he assaulted her twice with open hands and also destroyed a decorder in that chaos.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the solder.