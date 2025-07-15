Latest News Editor's Choice


Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

by Gideon Madzikatidze
4 hrs ago | Views
GWANDA - Two serving prison inmates, Hloniphani Mkwananzi (42) and Tiisetse Ngulube, have been sentenced to 15 months in prison for trading food items received from relatives in exchange for cannabis.

The items included four packets of sugar and three packets of instant porridge.

The duo appeared before the Gwanda Magistrates' Court, where it was revealed that on June 13, 2025, Mkwananzi had been working in the prison gardens at Hampden Plots alongside fellow inmate Ngulube.

Upon their return to the prison cells, a routine search conducted by officers led to the discovery of 19 sachets of dagga (cannabis) and four 200ml bottles of cane spirits concealed in a watering bucket. The contraband was found in Ngulube's possession. He is currently serving a 12-month sentence for assault.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Etsang Mdlongwa, identified as the supplier. Mdlongwa was found in possession of dagga seeds, exchanged foodstuffs (sugar and instant porridge), 22 bottles of cane spirits, and empty sachets similar to those recovered from the inmates.

The street value of the seized dagga was estimated at ZiG $1,400.00.

