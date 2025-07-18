Latest News Editor's Choice


Security guard bashed for asking village head's whereabouts at funeral

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Kezi
SIGWAZA VILLAGE, KEZI - A simple inquiry about the village head's whereabouts at a funeral wake in Sigwaza Village turned violent when Maphaneni Ranch security officer, Kudakwashe Maparura, was severely assaulted by a fellow mourner, Dereck Moyo.

The incident led to Moyo's conviction for assault under Section 89(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act \[Chapter 9:23]. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison by Matabeleland South Provincial Magistrate Busani Sibanda.

Of the 20-month sentence, 10 months were suspended for five years on the condition that Moyo does not commit a similar offence during that period. The remaining 10 months were suspended on the condition that he performs 350 hours of community service at Manyane Primary School.

The court heard that on July 12, 2025, at around 12:00 PM, Maparura arrived at the funeral and parked his vehicle near the gathering, intending to meet the village head.

Before he could disembark, Moyo approached him and punched him in the face and chest with clenched fists. The unprovoked attack left Maparura injured.

Following the assault, the complainant left the funeral and reported the matter to the police, leading to Moyo's arrest. He was later referred to the hospital for treatment, and a medical report was submitted in court as evidence.

Source - Byo24News

