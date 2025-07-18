Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Caretakers storm colleague's bedroom, assault her while naked

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Kezi
1 min ago | Views
Two caretakers, Yenzile (32) and Admire Ncube (23), have each been sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by Matabeleland South Provincial Magistrate Busani Sibanda after they broke into a fellow caretaker’s bedroom and assaulted her while she was naked and asleep.

The pair was convicted of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances, a violation of Section 131(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Of the 15-month sentence, five months were suspended for five years on condition that the offenders do not commit a similar offence within that period. The remaining 10 months were wholly suspended on the condition that each performs 350 hours of community service at Mbuso Primary School and 10 weeks at Mbembeswana Clinic.

The court heard that on July 3, 2025, around 2:00 PM, the complainant - also a caretaker - had reprimanded children belonging to fellow caretakers for insulting a neighbour.

The children later reported the incident to the offenders, which reportedly angered them.

In the early hours of July 4, 2025, around 1:00 AM, the two accused stormed the complainant’s home, forced open her bedroom door, and entered. Once inside, they shouted at her and accused her of interfering after she restrained one of them from insulting a woman identified as Linety Ndebele.

They then beat the complainant with a stick multiple times all over her body, while she lay naked in her bedroom.

She was later referred to the hospital, and a medical report was submitted to the court as part of the evidence leading to the pair's arrest and conviction.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Security guard bashed for asking village head's whereabouts at funeral

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest third suspect in $4 million Bulawayo bank robbery

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

Father convicted of dumping girl child next door over sex

12 hrs ago | 761 Views

Catholic Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of Priests

12 hrs ago | 403 Views

High pregnancy rates among HIV+ teens in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mysterious car fires destroy 4 vehicles

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

School accused of emotional abuse over unpaid levies

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

High Court to hear disputed Whange Chieftaincy succession case

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chinese national in court for alleged US$322k fraud

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mzembi's US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

12 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man wins protection order against mum over forced bachelorhood

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Flo Petroleum fined for selling contaminated fuel

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

Three killed, five injured in Centenary-Mazowe highway crash

16 hrs ago | 489 Views

Bulawayo councillor arrested after axe drama in farm dispute

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bosso responds to ZACC visit

18 hrs ago | 345 Views

Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Harare plunged into darkness as Zesa switches off tower lights

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZCDC to sue contractor over failed borehole project

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Earthquake rattles Chimanimani

18 hrs ago | 476 Views

RBZ exposes massive money laundering

18 hrs ago | 983 Views

Court blocks eviction of indigenous Zimbabwe farmers

18 Jul 2025 at 08:53hrs | 682 Views

Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

18 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 673 Views

Zimbabwe's plan to make ZiG sole currency faces sharp criticism

18 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 853 Views

Why Zimbabwe is not in First World

18 Jul 2025 at 08:44hrs | 317 Views

Harare water crisis worsens

18 Jul 2025 at 08:35hrs | 249 Views

Mayor under fire over 'endless trips'

18 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 575 Views

Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

18 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 405 Views

BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

18 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 447 Views

Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

18 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 816 Views

Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

18 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 243 Views

Villager loses 12 cattle in traditional court ruling

18 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 385 Views

Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

18 Jul 2025 at 08:31hrs | 45 Views

Govt should fix public health, not meddle in private medical practice

18 Jul 2025 at 08:31hrs | 70 Views

Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

18 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 880 Views

Zesa spreads prepaid meters to farms

18 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 63 Views

Mtukudzi family set to hold separate events in September

18 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 236 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T says Mudzuri is wayward

18 Jul 2025 at 08:29hrs | 230 Views

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

17 Jul 2025 at 21:22hrs | 679 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

17 Jul 2025 at 21:11hrs | 915 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

17 Jul 2025 at 21:01hrs | 656 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

17 Jul 2025 at 20:59hrs | 614 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

17 Jul 2025 at 20:58hrs | 560 Views

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

17 Jul 2025 at 20:57hrs | 340 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

17 Jul 2025 at 20:54hrs | 312 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

17 Jul 2025 at 20:53hrs | 99 Views

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

17 Jul 2025 at 20:52hrs | 724 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

17 Jul 2025 at 20:51hrs | 402 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

17 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 755 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

17 Jul 2025 at 20:50hrs | 154 Views