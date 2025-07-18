Caretakers storm colleague's bedroom, assault her while naked

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Kezi

Two caretakers, Yenzile (32) and Admire Ncube (23), have each been sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by Matabeleland South Provincial Magistrate Busani Sibanda after they broke into a fellow caretaker’s bedroom and assaulted her while she was naked and asleep.The pair was convicted of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances, a violation of Section 131(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].Of the 15-month sentence, five months were suspended for five years on condition that the offenders do not commit a similar offence within that period. The remaining 10 months were wholly suspended on the condition that each performs 350 hours of community service at Mbuso Primary School and 10 weeks at Mbembeswana Clinic.The court heard that on July 3, 2025, around 2:00 PM, the complainant - also a caretaker - had reprimanded children belonging to fellow caretakers for insulting a neighbour.The children later reported the incident to the offenders, which reportedly angered them.In the early hours of July 4, 2025, around 1:00 AM, the two accused stormed the complainant’s home, forced open her bedroom door, and entered. Once inside, they shouted at her and accused her of interfering after she restrained one of them from insulting a woman identified as Linety Ndebele.They then beat the complainant with a stick multiple times all over her body, while she lay naked in her bedroom.She was later referred to the hospital, and a medical report was submitted to the court as part of the evidence leading to the pair's arrest and conviction.