Man assaulted over a SIM card

News / Regional

by Edson Mapani

A Plumtree man, Sindiso Ndlovu, has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly assaulting another man over a missing SIM card.The case was brought before Plumtree Magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware, where Ndlovu appeared facing assault charges.According to the State, led by prosecutor Sheila Nyathi, the incident occurred on 21 June 2025 around 4 PM at Tokwana Business Centre. The complainant reportedly encountered Ndlovu, who demanded the return of his SIM card.Upon being told that the SIM card was at home, Ndlovu allegedly ordered the complainant to retrieve it. As the complainant turned to leave, Ndlovu is said to have slapped him twice on the cheeks. He then allegedly picked up a wooden pick handle and assaulted the complainant repeatedly across the body.Ndlovu was remanded out of custody and is expected to return to court on 24 July 2025.