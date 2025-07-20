Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

by Gideon Madzikatidze and Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
BEITBRIDGE - Zimbabwe's Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South, Albert Nguluvhe, has raised alarm over the increasing cases of stock theft in the Beitbridge area, linking the rise to illegal squatters along the Limpopo River. The minister claims that these settlements are a hub for criminal activity and should be demolished.

Speaking during a crime consultative meeting held over the weekend at Lutumba in Ward 15, Beitbridge East, Nguluvhe outlined a number of community concerns and proposed solutions to combat the surge in livestock theft.

"The gathering was necessitated by rising cases of stock theft in the area, where livestock production is a major economic activity at the household level," said Nguluvhe.

The meeting, held on Saturday, 19 July 2025, was attended by local MPs, including Hon. T. Ndou, senior traditional leaders, police commanders, and other security personnel. Nguluvhe said the theft of goats was particularly rampant, with the stolen meat being sold in buckets in Beitbridge town and across the Limpopo River in South Africa.

Nguluvhe emphasised that:

  • Illegal settlements along the Limpopo River will be demolished, as they are hotspots for stock theft and other crimes.
  • Police border patrols will be intensified to arrest livestock thieves and individuals carrying illegal firearms.
  • Traditional leaders at village level are urged to help identify and report suspects in their communities without fear or favour.

He also encouraged collaboration between the community and key stakeholders to protect livestock and promote rural development.

Source - Byo24News

