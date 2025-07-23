Arrest for assault further expose man with cannabis

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

PLUMTREE - Instituting an arrest over assault has further exposed Mxolisi Ncube (20) of Mlotshana village in Mangwe to a 12-month imprisonment sentence for unlawful possession of weed weighing 15 grammes.Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Nembaware, convicted Ncube for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs as defined in section 157(1) of the criminal law (codification and reform) act chapter 09:23.Of the 12 months imprisonment sentence, Nembaware suspended 6 months for a period of 5 yrs on condition that Ncube does not commit a similar offence within that period, an element for which upon conviction is sent to imprisonment without the option of a fine.Ncube will however serve 6 remaining months effective imprisonment term.State led by Sheila Nyathi told the court that on July 16 of 2025 around 23:30 hours, upon arresting Mxolisi Ncube for an assault case, officers searched and found him in possession of six sachets of dagga from his small bag. Officers seized and weighed the dagga with the assistance of a postmaster from Zimpost where it weigh 15 grammes.