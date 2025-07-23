Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean, Mozambican nationals smuggle motorcycles into Zim

by Gideon Madzikatidze
2 hrs ago | Views
CHISUMBANJE - Two Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals have been arrested for smuggling and entry by eversion after their unregistered motorcycles were confiscated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) when they failed to produce any legal documentation for ownership and proper importation.

The acting ZRP Manicaland provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the arrests.

"The ZRP confirm the arrest of Ben Adam Mazite (45) from Chinduru village under Chief Garahwa in Mozambique and Kenneth Mtetwa (21) of Hakwata village under Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge. Circumstances were that on July 15 at around 12:00 hours, ZRP team from the Support Unit embarked on routine patrols along the southern side of Madeye base where they intercepted one Mozambican national riding and cycling on an unregistered motorcycle," Chinyoka said.

"Upon interviewing him, it was established that he had entered Zimbabwe illegally through an undesignated point using a motorcycle. The team continued with the patrol and intercepted Kenneth Mtetwa, a Zimbabwean national who was also riding and cycling on another unregistered motorcycle," Chinyoka added.

"Upon being interviewed, he failed to produce any registration or customs clearance documentation for the motorcycles leading to both accused's arrests," Chinyoka announced.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka confirmed that both motorcycles were taken to Chisumbanje for safekeeping before handed over to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Source - Byo24News

