Plumtree man jailed for using stolen donkeys in brick moulding scheme

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

Prospects of launching a large-scale brick moulding community project using five stolen donkeys were short-lived for a Plumtree man after his arrest and conviction. Evidence Moyo (32), of Siyephi village under Chief Kandana in Plumtree, was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing livestock from Sipho Khuphe of Diba village, Plumtree.Moyo appeared in court this Wednesday before Plumtree magistrate Mr. Joshua Nembaware. He told the court that he had dreamt of establishing a successful brick moulding project in his area. However, lacking donkeys and only possessing a scotch cart, he claimed he resorted to using someone else's livestock to realise his ambition.Of the four-year sentence, one year was suspended for five years on condition that Moyo does not commit a similar offence during that period. If convicted of another dishonesty-related offence, he will be jailed without the option of a fine.As a result, Moyo will serve an effective prison term of three years.Prosecutor Sheila Nyathi told the court that sometime in May 2025, Moyo drove five donkeys belonging to the complainant from grazing pastures along the Plumtree-Bulawayo Road. He sold one donkey and kept the remaining four at his homestead. Moyo then tampered with the identification earmarks of the remaining animals, replacing them with markings known only to him.The complainant later identified some of her missing donkeys at Moyo's homestead. When questioned, Moyo claimed he had no donkeys and only used a scotch cart to ferry water for his brick moulding project.Khuphe reported the matter to the police, leading to Moyo's arrest. The stolen donkeys, valued at US$550, were all recovered.