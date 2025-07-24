Harare businessman pens emotional song after horrific accident

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

HARARE - Businessman Tawanda "Hounorable Tawaz" Chisasa has unleashed his first gospel song titled Njodzi Mumigwagwa after a Seke fatal road accident that killed 17 people on Tuesday.Honourable Tawaz released his song today and in the song he is praying for God to intervene in the mushrooming of accidents and drug abuse.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com, the artiste said it is hit first gospel song and he is seeking God's grace as the nation is being destroyed by drugs and accidents."People are dying due to abuse of drugs and accidents, I was moved by this hence I peened this song and it is prayer to God to remember Zimbabwe because people are perishing," he said.Meanwhile, PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday declared the Seke Road accident that killed 17 people on Tuesday a national disaster.He said the accident victims would get State-assisted funerals.