Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
57 mins ago | Views
A former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) spy, Paul Bvekerwa (39) is living in regret moments after he appeared before  Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Nembaware, for allegedly assaulting his wife, over an extra-marital affair inquiry and gossiping suspicion.

The ex-spy could neither contain pressure nor accept further questioning that he profusely abused and squashed his wife's cellphone.

Nembaware remanded Bvekerwa to August 8 on US$50 bail where the accused (if convicted) is likely to be charged with a crime of physical abuse as defined in section 3(1) of the domestic violence act chapter 5:16, malicious damage to property as defined in section 3 as read with section 4(1) of the domestic violence act; and contravening section 39 of the criminal law codification and reform act chapter 09:23.

State led by Sheila Nyathi sometime in 2023, the accused hit complainant once on her after being confronted and quizzed over his involvement in extra-marital affair.

Further, on January 14 of 2024, the accused demanded the complainant to leave their matrimonial home if she could not accept that he had paid lobola for a second wife.

State further allege that in the periods ranging between March and April of 2025, Bvekerwa repeatedly hit the complainant with fist and open hands accusing her of gossiping bad things about his girlfriend, parcel amount receipts discrepancy resulting in complainant sustaining ribs injury.

Sometime in May of 2025 again, state allege that Bvekerwa hit the complainant with a gymnastics spring and slapped her several times on the face over gossiping about his girlfriend with her aunt.

On June 21st of 2025, Bvekerwa forced the complainant to apologise for being the reason behind his girlfriend's refusal to marry him.

On July 1st of 2025, state further allege that Bvekerwa poured 20 litres of water from a bucket onto the complainant for messing around with his girlfriend, where he further commanded the wife to fix the mess.

Nyathi also alleges that on July 07 of 2025, Bvekerwa commanded the complainant to pack her bags and go if she couldn't manage fixing the mess with his girlfriend. Bvekerwa later grabbed the keys and deny the complainant access to their house, he entered and packed the wife's on his own and again slapped the wife on face upon the wife's house entry trial.

Source - Byo24News

