Robbers nabbed over $100

by Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

Two suspected robbers who robbed a pedestrian of his US$100 in Plumtree are in trouble after they were nabbed and taken to court.Felix Moyo (29), Thatho Ncube (25) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.Nembaware remanded the duo in custody to July 31.The state led by Sheila Nyathi alleged on July 5 in the morning that the duo hatched a plan to assault and rob Bright Moyo of his $100.They ambushed him along a foot path and assaulted him with open hands, clenched fists and a wooden log before demanding money from him.They searched him and robbed him of his $100 after the attack.A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of the duo