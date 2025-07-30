Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole /Edson Mapani in Plumtree

A Plumtree man, Thembani Ngwenya (20), has been remanded in custody following allegations that he stabbed his girlfriend, Sibonile Nyathi.Ngwenya appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware on Monday and was remanded in custody to July 31 pending further proceedings.The court heard that on July 5, at the Mangena homestead, the accused and the complainant had attended a cultural ceremony earlier in the day. Later that evening, Ngwenya allegedly sent someone to call the complainant, but she refused.It is alleged that Ngwenya then forcibly took the complainant to his residence, where he confronted her over suspicions of infidelity.He allegedly produced an okapi knife and stabbed her twice — once in the thigh and once in the buttocks.The complainant sustained deep cuts and was medically examined.Sheila Nyathi appeared for the State.