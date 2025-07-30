Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

News / Regional

by Edson Mapani in Plumtree

Two men, Prosper Sibindi (22) of Shashani Conservancy, Sundown Estate, Figtree, and Mthulusi Ncube (35) of Togwane Village, Shashani, Figtree, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr. Joshua Nembaware yesterday, facing charges of poaching and unlawfully removing a male wild animal from Shashani Conservancy.The accused were remanded in custody until July 31.The court heard that on July 25, game scouts from Shashani Conservancy were conducting a routine foot patrol within the reserve when they came across suspicious shoe prints following an animal trail. Upon tracking the footprints, they discovered a scene where a wild animal had been killed and the carcass removed.Following the tracks, the scouts were led to Mpathisi Ncube's homestead in Jeqe Village, Figtree, where they set up an ambush. Later that night, the conservancy manager, accompanied by police, raided the homestead. However, neither Mpathisi Ncube nor the game meat was found.Further raids were conducted at the accused persons' homesteads in Jeqe Village, but again, neither the suspects nor the meat was located.Police later proceeded to Shashane Village, where, with the cooperation of the first accused, they searched the homestead of Timon Sibanda. There, they recovered some game meat and animal hide, which the accused admitted was from a wild beast (locally known as *nkonki*). The accused also implicated Nqelisi Ncube, Mpathisi Ncube, and Master Ncube - who remain at large - as co-perpetrators in the poaching incident and the subsequent sharing of the meat.Police also searched Sibongile Ncube's homestead in Shashane, where the second accused resides. With his assistance, they recovered a leg stored in the kitchen hut, a piece of animal hide, and a hoof. The accused confirmed that the remains were from the poached animal taken from Sundown Estate.The estimated value of the animal is USD 1,000. Authorities have since recovered only a portion of the remains.