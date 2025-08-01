Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

by Edson/ Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
52 mins ago | Views
In a dramatic incident, a 73-year-old man from Masenda village, Madhlambuzi area, was hauled before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware after allegedly stealing a cow from his in-laws.

Herman Ngathi pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 14 August.

The state alleged in November last year, the complainant lost his heifer with spots on the face, and it had no brand but had an earmark on it's left ear.

In March, the complainant saw his heifer in a herd of the accused and approached the village court, which failed to solve the matter. 
On 12 March, both parties reported at Madhlambuzi Police with witnesses supporting ownership to both parties. However, investigations were carried and information supplied by both parties revealed that the mother of the heifer died, and it was left at the weaner stage. DNA test conducted by the Veterinary Department failed to determine the owner due to the absence of the mother.
The value of the stolen heifer is ZAR 3000, and it was recovered.

Sheilla Nyathi represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

20 hrs ago | 683 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

21 hrs ago | 390 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

23 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

23 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

23 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

23 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

24 hrs ago | 735 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

24 hrs ago | 97 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

24 hrs ago | 155 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

24 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

01 Aug 2025 at 12:25hrs | 174 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 282 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 114 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 203 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 350 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 521 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 559 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 171 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 128 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 338 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 156 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 300 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 851 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

01 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 169 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

01 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

01 Aug 2025 at 08:27hrs | 149 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

01 Aug 2025 at 08:22hrs | 421 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

01 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

01 Aug 2025 at 08:15hrs | 46 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

01 Aug 2025 at 08:11hrs | 143 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:09hrs | 100 Views