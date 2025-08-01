Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

News / Regional

by Edson/ Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

In a dramatic incident, a 73-year-old man from Masenda village, Madhlambuzi area, was hauled before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware after allegedly stealing a cow from his in-laws.Herman Ngathi pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 14 August.The state alleged in November last year, the complainant lost his heifer with spots on the face, and it had no brand but had an earmark on it's left ear.In March, the complainant saw his heifer in a herd of the accused and approached the village court, which failed to solve the matter.On 12 March, both parties reported at Madhlambuzi Police with witnesses supporting ownership to both parties. However, investigations were carried and information supplied by both parties revealed that the mother of the heifer died, and it was left at the weaner stage. DNA test conducted by the Veterinary Department failed to determine the owner due to the absence of the mother.The value of the stolen heifer is ZAR 3000, and it was recovered.Sheilla Nyathi represented the state.