Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

News / Regional

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Patrick Chikodzi (26) from Mathendele, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware for allegedly stealing a cellphone from an unsuspecting job seeker.He was remanded in custody to 4 August.On 9 June, the court heard that at Ndabayakhe beer hall in Plumtree town, the accused met the complainant, whom he had promised to employ at a butchery through a WhatsApp group.The accused allegedly requested the complainant to give him her cellphone so that he could print out the complainant's photos because it was a requirement for her to get a job.The complainant went on to surrender the cellphone, and she was told to wait at the Ndabayakhe beer hall.The accused vanished with the cellphone.On 30 July, in Plumtree town, the complainant recognised the accused and she had him arrested.The value of the stolen property is ZAR 1000, and nothing was recovered.