Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
54 secs ago | Views
Patrick Chikodzi (26) from Mathendele, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware for allegedly stealing a cellphone from an unsuspecting job seeker.
He was remanded in custody to 4 August.

On 9 June, the court heard that at Ndabayakhe beer hall in Plumtree town, the accused met the complainant, whom he had promised to employ at a butchery through a WhatsApp group.

The accused allegedly requested the complainant to give him her cellphone so that he could print out the complainant's photos because it was a requirement for her to get a job.
The complainant went on to surrender the cellphone, and she was told to wait at the Ndabayakhe beer hall.
The accused vanished with the cellphone.

On  30 July, in Plumtree town, the complainant recognised the accused and she had him arrested.

The value of the stolen property is ZAR 1000, and nothing was recovered.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

6 mins ago | 1 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

12 hrs ago | 170 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

12 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

12 hrs ago | 19 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

12 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

12 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

12 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

12 hrs ago | 23 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

01 Aug 2025 at 17:19hrs | 736 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

01 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 1741 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

01 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 409 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

01 Aug 2025 at 13:47hrs | 590 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

01 Aug 2025 at 13:42hrs | 190 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

01 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 333 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

01 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 266 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

01 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 779 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

01 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

01 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 785 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

01 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 110 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

01 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 165 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

01 Aug 2025 at 13:07hrs | 308 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

01 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 428 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

01 Aug 2025 at 12:25hrs | 212 Views