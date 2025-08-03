Man bashes nephew over ex-wife

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Jealousy can lead one to be in soup, as shown by Daniel Dube's actions, who assaulted his nephew for talking to his ex-wife.The matter came to light at Plumtree Magistrates Court, where Dube appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware sentenced Dube to eighteen months in jail, which was conditionally suspended to 210 hours of community service at Ingwizi Clinic.Prosecutor Sheilla Nyathi told the court that on July 29, around 9 PM, Dube pounced on his nephew Kelly Ngwenya, who was walking with his family and accused him of talking to his ex-wife.A misunderstanding arose, and Dube assaulted Ngwenya, who subsequently filed a police report.