Chamisa ally, Zim dually celebrate ZANU-PF terror gangsters' death

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Buhera

MANICALAND - Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) founder, Nelson Chamisa's ally, Gift Ostalos Siziba and several netizens simultaneously celebrate death of two Zanu-Pf Manicaland provincial staunch supporters including Murambinda-based terror gangster, Tanzania Gwama and Varakashi4ED propaganda stormtrooper, Nelson Madziya whom their victims pray that (if possible) they continue biting the dust, find place in hell and restlessly know no eternal peace.Recounting horrible historical moments they endure(d) in the hands of Zanu-Pf's terror gangsters stretching between June 27 of 2008 (disputed presidential election rerun) under late President Robert Mugabe's regime (then) to the incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa's social media revolution (Varakashi4ED) characterised by cyber-bullying and demonisation of political opponents, Siziba was joined by netizens mainly from Manicaland province who knew both Gwama and Madziva's allegiance to unleashing violence against innocent opposition members in the entire province as second to none.Several people took to social media expressing that they only wish Gwama to shuffle off his mortal coil deeply (down) under an unbreakable concrete grave slabs where he could neither resurrect nor see light of the day."Gwama, one of the individuals implicated in the brutal murder of Chiminya, has finally met his demise. You can commit crimes on behalf of ruthless men and women on this earth, but your day will always come. With pain, always!," Siziba posted on his official Facebook page whilst attaching a bin emoji."Wafa wanaka Go well Mr Gwama asi maiva nehutsinye zvenyu. Mabasa emunhu anomutevera (people only talk of your positive side upon death, but indeed, you were cruel. Your cruelty and notoriety will surely follow you)," one user, Buhera Village Online said.Another Buhera resident, Simukayi Chinyanga pleaded with those involved in his burial to make sure they seal off the late Gwama's grave with durable concrete slab and sealing off any possibility for a vacant space."Yaa chokwadi muwanze concrete vanhu vane moyo yakaipa mweya yavo haifaniri kudzoka panyika inotambudza vanhu (Yeah, I truly plead with you to seal the grave with strong concrete because evil-hearted characters spirit should not come back to those living, it will be troublesome)," Chinyanga said."Kasirayi kuviga munhu anomuka uyu tikabvunzwa maCard eZanu tikamashaya tikarohwa (bury him instantly because if you delay he will resurrect and demand to see Zanu-Pf membership cards whereupon if we can't show any, we will be harassed/beaten)," Hardy Manduku Chabata said."Vese varikuti dai takamuidza ari mupenyu miswai taipondwa ka totaura afa seizvozvi aive neutsinye chete, ende kwaari ikoko ngaafe ka2 (As for all those claiming that we should have told him whilst he was alive should be warned/stopped, we would be victimised and now that he is dead we are relieved and are therefore free to express the gravity of his cruelty, may he die twice wherever he is)," Ivainashe Marindire declared.Though condemning their mode of operation through social media, few netizens condemned late Zanu-pf foot-soldier, Madziva whose life was lost through accident."Ndimika maigara muchisasa nhema nekuvharidzira huipi hwemusangano paSosho kuruzhinji. Zororayi zvenyu nePropaganda idzodzo (You were the one running around lying and defending the party's ruthless operations and interaction with masses. Rest together with your propaganda)," Tatenda Chemutengure posted.Meanwhile, condolences from other fellow Zanu-Pf members continue to pour in for the two comrades with province declaring that party programmes have been negatively affected as a result of their untimely death.Posting on Manicaland provincial Varakashi4ED information desk, Cde Mabhunu it was sad news for the party's cyber-team after its Manicaland chairman passed on."Today, August 3, 2025 and on a sad note: a dark cloud has fallen upon us, as we have lost Cde Nelson Madziva (Varakashi4ED Manicaland Province Chairman and Zanu PF Manicaland Province Youth League Member) from a Car Accident which took place on August 1, 2025 in Makoni District," Mabhunu posted."He passed on whilst admitted at Mutare General Hospital this afternoon after being transferred from Rusape. We will notify you with more information on funeral arrangements," Mabhunu added.Another Varakashi4ED from Masvingo, Stella Rangwani shared on their official platform expressing grief."We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of our own, a dedicated Cyber Cadre from Varakashi4ED Manicaland Cde Nelson Madziya, who died an hour ago at Mutare Hospital following a tragic road accident on Friday August 1 in Rusape," she said."Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Madziya family, Varakashi4ED Zimbabwe, ZANU PF family and all comrades who worked closely with him. His loyalty, commitment and patriotism in defending the party’s vision in the digital space will never be forgotten," Rangwani said.