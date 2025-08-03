Latest News Editor's Choice


JSC suspends senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has suspended Inyathi Senior Magistrate Samukeliswe Gumbo over a leaked audio on corruption circulating on social media.

Investigations carried by Bulawayo24.com proved that the magistrate was suspended last week.

JSC spokesperson Daniel Nemukuyu could neither confirm nor deny despite repeated efforts to get the confirmation.

Allegations are that the magistrate offered passengers a lift and was recorded blasting the country's economy while supporting corruption.

In the audio, she said that for every successful Zimbabwean to succeed, there should be an element of criminality because the economy is biting us.

"As a senior magistrate, I have children who should go to school but I cannot afford to send them to school, everyday I am at court at the end of the day I am going to involved in corruption because I need a descent life," she told her passengers.

She further claimed that people should not judge civil servants who are corrupt because their money is not sufficient.

"If we are realistic US$200 and some bond civil servants are getting especially teachers cannot do anything to a normal human being," she added.

It remains to be seen on how JSC will finalise the matter.

Source - Byo24News

